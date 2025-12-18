Week 16 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) @ Chicago Bears (10-4)

Saturday, December 20, 8:20 PM ET

For the second time in the last three weeks, we're getting a showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The last matchup between these two teams ended in epic and dramatic fashion with Caleb Williams throwing an interception on 4th down inside the red zone to end the game.

The Packers had to fend off a furious second-half comeback by the Bears, and made just enough plays to do so. Now, we've got both teams once again tied in the loss column and first place in the NFC North on the line in this one.

The Bears are favored by 1.5 points at home in this one, and I think Vegas is feeling the same way about these first two epic division matchups as we all are: They can really go either way.

I like Chicago to take the second of these two matchups. But just like the Rams-Seahawks game, ask me again in an hour and I'll probably be convinced that the Packers are winning. We'll see how massive it is for Green Bay to be playing without Micah Parsons (and others) in this game.

Prediction: Bears win 23-20

New England Patriots (11-3) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

Sunday, December 21, 8:20 PM ET

Once again, we have to reiterate just how perfectly the NFL nailed this week's primetime matchups. The games being played in front of national audiences could not possibly have higher stakes.

The Baltimore Ravens are playing at home against the Patriots, coming off of one of their most impressive wins of the season. I know the Bengals have had a rough year, but for the Ravens to shut them out with Joe Burrow playing? That was a statement game, and may have been an indicator that the Ravens are officially "back".

The Patriots blew a 21-0 lead against Buffalo in New England last week, which has soured a lot of folks. Especially because the Patriots were coming off of their bye week, and everyone is now recognizing that we haven't seen the Patriots win in comeback fashion at all this season. In fact, Drake Maye has exactly zero comeback wins as an NFL quarterback.

It's going to be fascinating to see how Baltimore's defense attacks him in this game, and how Maye and the Patriots respond after the complete debacle vs. Buffalo last week.

The Ravens are favored by three points at home, and I'm buying them after last week's defensive performance, plus Derrick Henry and the running game really turning it up.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-23