Week 18 NFL predictions: Picks, score predictions for games with playoff stakes

AFC South matchups

Spoiler alert: We've got the Texans and Jaguars beating the Colts and Titans, respectively. However, I will say that I think the Titans may have an actual shot at an upset compared to the Colts. If you were going to draw one of the two here in Week 18, the Colts are the better draw with Riley Leonard out there at quarterback.

The Titans haven't been on a winning streak or anything like that, but Cam Ward is playing solid, and he's got weapons all around him making plays. If you want to put one of the two AFC South teams on "upset alert" this week, it's got to be the Jaguars.

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) @ Denver Broncos (13-3)

Sunday, January 4, 4:25 PM ET

The Denver Broncos have locked up the AFC West, thanks to the fact that they got win no. 13 on Christmas night and the Chargers lost to the Texans two days later. Having the division locked up for this game, the Chargers are not going to play Justin Herbert, and you can bet they're going to rest a number of other key starters as well.

We'll see if Trey Lance can play spoiler against the Denver defense, but that doesn't feel overly likely to happen.

The Broncos are 12.5-point favorites at home, even though they don't have many blowout wins this season compared to last year. If they take care of business, they'll be the #1 seed in the AFC.

Prediction: Broncos win 35-9