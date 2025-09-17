Week 3 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) @ New York Giants (0-2)

Sunday, September 21, 8:20 PM ET

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants are trying to get out of an 0-2 hole to start the season, with both teams suffering close one-score losses in the second week of the season.

The Chiefs' 0-2 start is not really surprising. They've played a tough Chargers team and then the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch, so those games were always going to be borderline coin flip results. But the details of those losses have revealed that the Chiefs could be in for a lot of trouble as the season rolls along. This team does not look good enough right now to be the same type of contender we've come to know in the AFC.

But they have plenty of time to turn it around.

Russell Wilson and the New York Giants also have desperation on their side, and frankly have much better proof of concept offensively through two weeks this season. The Chiefs couldn't stop the Chargers' passing attack in Week 1, so it'll be interesting to see how they handle Malik Nabers and the Giants, who had 450 yards through the air against the Cowboys in Week 2.

I think the Chiefs are unfairly 5.5-point road favorites. I might take the Giants in a Week 3 upset.

Prediction: Giants win 27-26

Detroit Lions (1-1) @ Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Monday, September 22, 8:15 PM ET

There's no question the NFL saved the best for last in Week 3, even with the Eagles and Lions playing in the 1:00 PM ET slot on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions are two of the best and most explosive offenses in the NFL, but they do it in different ways.

I'm fully expecting this game to be full of fireworks from start to finish, with all due respect to each of these defenses. The over/under for this game is set at a whopping 52.5 points, which is the highest over/under projection for any matchup on the Week 3 slate.

Playing at home, the Ravens are expected favorites, but a pretty hefty 5.5-points in their favor from the oddsmakers. I don't know about all of that, even though the Ravens are capable of beating any NFL team by 10 points or more.

I'll take the Ravens to win, but I'm not sure they cover. And I'm also smashing the over.

Prediction: Ravens win 34-31