Week 4 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season is right around the corner. Let's make our picks and score predictions for primetime matchups. There are four primtime matchups this week with Thursday and Sunday Night Football, and two Monday Night Football games.

It's wild to think that Week 4 already brings us to the quarter point of the 2025 season, but here we are. In the coming weeks, the league is going to continue to shake out, as the season progressing will show us which teams are truly contenders or not.

There are some very competitive games expected to be played in Week 4, so let's give our picks and score predictions for all four primetime matchups.

NFL picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Thursday Night Football - Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 PM

In an NFC West battle, the Seattle Seahawks are in Arizona to face the Cardinals. Both Seattle and Arizona are 2-1 on the year and are looking to advance to 3-1. What sticks out to me most about this matchup is just how intense the Seahawks' defense is. Further, I am not sure the Cardinals have enough 'oomf' on offense to compete with Seattle's aggression on the other side of the ball.

The QB matchup between Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray might be a wash, as well, so look for the Seahawks to win this one.

Prediction: Seahawks win 24-16

Sunday Night Football - Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM

This Sunday Night Football game is going to be intense, as it's a quick homecoming for Micah Parsons, who was obviously traded from Dallas to Green Bay before the regular season. From top to bottom, the Packers do have the advantage, and this game is going to go as expected. Green Bay is going to bounce back from their ugly loss at the Cleveland Browns and get to 3-1 on the season.

Prediction: Packers win 30-20