Week 5 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

Sunday, October 5, 9:30 AM ET (Game being played in London)

The Cleveland Browns just saw how much of a spark the New York Giants got from their rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in an upset win against the Los Angeles Chargers, and figured, why not try that out?

This Sunday in London will mark the first start of Dillon Gabriel's young career, and the Browns got him some reinforcements up front as well, trading for veteran tackle Cam Robinson to (hopefully) stabilize one of this roster's plethora of weaknesses.

For all the Browns' faults offensively, they have some young pieces on that side of the ball, and their defense is playing elite football this season. They might have gotten the score run up on them late against the Lions, but this Cleveland defense is for real.

With that said, the Brian Flores-led Vikings defense is also for real, and they're going to do everything in their power to make life miserable for Gabriel. The Vikings are slight favorites in this game, even after the announcement of Gabriel starting for the Browns, but who do we really have more confidence in?

Are we more confident that the Carson Wentz-led Vikings are going to make fewer mistakes against Cleveland's defense, or that the Dillon Gabriel-led Browns will make fewer mistakes against the Minnesota defense? I actually don't hate a little Browns upset here in Week 5.

Prediction: Browns win 20-19

New England Patriots (2-2) @ Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Sunday, October 5, 8:20 PM ET

The New England Patriots are fresh off of a dominating win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, while the Buffalo Bills left a 31-19 win against the New Orleans Saints with a little bit of a bad taste in their mouths.

The Bills are one of the most well-oiled machines in the NFL offensively so far to start the season, but Bobby Babich is coming under some fire this year with the performance of his defense. They are going to have to be on point on Sunday night, because Drake Maye is starting to pick up a little bit of steam here early in the season.

Maye has been one of the most anticipated breakout player candidates in the NFL this year, and after having a 3 TD performance against the Panthers (with only 3 incomplete passes, as well), the hype is starting to look legit.

This will be such a great early test for Maye, who gets to go on the road and toe-up with Josh Allen. The Bills are understandably huge 8.5-point favorites, but I don't hate the Patriots to cover and keep this a close game, at the very least. You Maye even see an upset.

Prediction: Bills win 27-24