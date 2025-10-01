Week 5 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

Monday, October 6, 8:15 PM ET

For some reason, I just feel like the Monday night matchup against the Jaguars and Chiefs has the potential to be an ugly but wildly entertaining game.

I don't think we've gotten a clear picture from either of these teams so far this season as far as what we can realistically expect on a week-to-week basis. The Chiefs looked like they were going to be taking two or three steps back this season before blowing out the Ravens in Week 4, and the Jaguars have been surprisingly clutch in every game except their loss to Jake Browning and the Bengals.

The turning point for the Jaguars as an organization seems to be their playoff loss against the Chiefs a couple of years ago. That game seemingly stole their mojo. Can they get it back in this game? That atmosphere should be electric but I don't know how we can bet against the Chiefs after what we all just witnessed in Week 4.

Still, they're only 3-point road favorites. It could be a wacky game.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-19