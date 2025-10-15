Week 7 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Atlanta Falcons (3-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

Sunday, October 19, 8:20 PM ET

This week's Sunday Night Football matchup features the suddenly hot Atlanta Falcons against the S n Fr nci co 49 rs. That's not a typo, that is just meant to be an indicator that the 49ers are missing so many players right now, they might as well be missing letters in their name as well.

The 49ers are so snake-bitten this year, you almost have to feel bad for them. They put up a really good fight this past weekend in Tampa Bay despite facing long odds to begin with, and then losing Fred Warner in the middle of the game.

Ultimately, it's hard to see the 49ers being able to make up for the amount of talent they've lost in the injury department already. The Falcons have so many weapons offensively, and in their last two games, they've played extremely well.

We've also seen this Falcons team get shut out 30-0 by the Panthers this year, so who really knows?

Based on the last two weeks, I would think it's safe to bet on the Falcons going on the road in this one. The 49ers are still somewhat surprisingly favored by 2.5 points at home, but we'll see how much that line changes throughout the week. With Atlanta coming off of such a quality couple of wins againt the Bills and Commanders, this could be a letdown week for them, but I wouldn't bank on it.

Prediction: Falcons win 27-21