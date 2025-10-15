Week 7 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Houston Texans (2-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

Monday, October 20, 10:00 PM ET

Shoutout to anyone on the East Coast who has to cover this game. What a diabolical start time of 10 PM for this one.

Ouch.

It won't be so bad for the folks out West in Seattle, who get to cover a team that could be playing for sole possession of first place in this one, or at least keeping pace with both the Rams and 49ers. The Seahawks made wholesale changes on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 offseason, and the boldness of GM John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald paid off.

Sam Darnold is playing great (most of the time), the absence of DK Metcalf has only paved the way for more big plays from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Seattle defense is playing great as well.

It's been a season full of complementary football so far for the Seahawks, who are quietly one of the most threatening teams in the NFC. They'll be an awesome test for the Texans, who have had back-to-back get-right games before this matchup.

The Texans have the #1 scoring defense in the NFL thanks to a bit of an easier schedule so far, but those guys are for real. This would be such a huge win for Houston to get back to .500 and keep up with the rest of the teams in their division. As good as Seattle has played this season, I think desperation is on Houston's side and that defense will do whatever it takes to get this team to a win.

Prediction: Texans win 23-19