Week 9 NFL predictions: 3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 9 action

The NFL is all about parity, and part of the allure every single week is the lack of predictability. But we're here to squash that unpredictability like a bug.

There are a handful of games on the Week 9 slate that may already have predetermined outcomes. No, not because the NFL is "fixed", but because some teams have just got brutal, brutal draws.

Whose fate is already sealed heading into Week 9? We're going to give you three teams that are guaranteed to lose this week. What could possibly go wrong?

Vikings top teams "guaranteed" to lose in Week 9 NFL predictions

Minnesota Vikings (@ Lions)

The Minnesota Vikings might be hoping for a bit of a spark this week with the return of JJ McCarthy to the lineup. And maybe he'll give them that spark. But when you look at the draw the Vikings have this week, it's hard to see them finding a way to win.

The Vikings have to go to Detroit and play against the Lions. While I would usually say it's safe to throw records out the window for divisional matchups, I'm not sure that's the case with this one. The Lions are coming off of a bye week, giving them additional time to rest and prepare for the Vikings.

Detroit is favored by 9.5 points right now and the Vikings might be fortunate to keep it that close.

Tennessee Titans (vs. Chargers)

Out of all the games with seemingly predetermined outcomes this week, this might be the one I'm the most unsure about. The Los Angeles Chargers haven't been the most dominant team in the league or anything, and the Titans have just let teams walk all over them (for the most part).

At some point, you figure the Titans are going to have one game where they rally around the interim head coach (as is typically the case), and why not right before a bunch of guys are sent away at the NFL trade deadline?

I still think the Chargers are going to win easily, but I'm trying to explain why this is the one I'm the least sure about on the list. The Chargers dominated on Thursday night last week against the Vikings and have a chance to get another win against a struggling team.

New Orleans Saints (@ Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a bye week. The New Orleans Saints have to go on the road to face them with a young quarterback making his first NFL start.

You can do the math here.

There's a reason why the Rams are favored by 14.5 points in this game, the biggest spread of the week. Just before their bye week, the Rams put 35 points on the Jaguars and only allowed one touchdown. And it was a meaningless one.

The Saints don't stand a chance here, especially with the Rams returning to full strength.