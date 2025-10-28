Week 9 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Sunday, November 2nd

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders, 8:20 PM ET

The Washington Commanders have been banged up this year and are now a sloppy 3-5 on the season after getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Well, they have a shorter week, as they play on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

It's already been a season to forget for Washington, as Jayden Daniels has missed multiple games, and neither side of the ball has gotten much going. This roster is full of older players and doesn't really have a ton of young, long-term talent, and I'll admit that I've been pretty wrong about this team.

On the flip side, the Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a bye, so they get a bit more rest seeing as they're playing at night, which is interesting. Seattle should honestly blow the Commanders out, even if Jayden Daniels is back in the lineup.

The Seahawks are one of the more balanced teams in the NFL and really have a lot going for them this year. Sam Darnold should be able to carve up the Commanders' defense, and unless this is simply a major upset, the Seahawks should win this game and get to 6-2 on the season.

Prediction: Seahawks win 27-17

Monday, November 3rd

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals are probably going to lose this game, to be honest. The Dallas Cowboys have been a subpar team this year, but they also play extremely well at home. The Cowboys are 2-0-1 at home, with the tie being a few weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers.

The Cardinals are coming into this game losers of five in a row, and this franchise just doesn't have many answers right now. The high-flying Cowboys' offense is going to prevail in this game, as Dak Prescott rebounds from a subpar showing in Week 8.

Dallas could put up over 30 points yet again and get into another high-scoring affair. Cowboys earn their fourth win of the season