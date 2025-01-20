What’s ahead for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025?

The Los Angeles Chargers were a playoff team in 2022. However, that team squandered a 27-0 second-quarter lead at Jacksonville in the wild card round and fell, 31-30. Call it a hangover, but that setback seemed to carry over into 2023. Head coach Brandon Staley was dismissed with three games remaining in the season, and the end result was a 5-13 record and a spot in the basement of the AFC West.

Enter Jim Harbaugh, fresh off his national championship win at the University of Michigan. The one-time head coach of the San Francisco 49ers was back in the NFL for the first time since 2014. The impact was immediate as the Chargers more than doubled their win total from the previous year, and returned to the postseason for the second time in three seasons.

Unfortunately for the Bolts, it ended quickly with a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild card round. Quarterback Justin Herbert had an uncharacteristically rough outing (4 interceptions) in the 20-point setback. Still, there’s plenty to build on here as the club made significant strides.

Biggest Positive from 2024

Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz and the team struck gold in the second round of last April’s draft. They used the 34th overall pick on University of Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who played in 16 games and made 14 starts.

He easily led the team in receptions (82) and receiving yardage (1,149), and was second on the Bolts with seven touchdown grabs. During the offseason, the club’s top three pass-catchers—Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett—all moved on either via trade (Allen) or free agency. The former Bulldog nine catches for 197 yards the team’s lone TD in the wild card loss at Houston.

Potential UFA that needs to be re-signed

He’s proven to be somewhat ageless, and has been a productive defender no matter which team he has suited up for. Harbaugh inherited pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Both agreed to restructured contracts during the offseason.

However, the latter can hit the free-agent market in March as part of his new deal was the fact that he can’t be given the “franchise” tag. In 16 games in ‘24, Mack totaled 39 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and nine passes defensed. He also dropped C.J. Stroud twice in the playoff loss to the Texans. The Chargers would be wise to prevent him from hitting the open market.

Needs Fixing

For the first time since 1961, the Chargers gave up the fewest points in a league. That was during the AFL’s second season, and the Bolts actually allowed the fewest points (219) in pro football that year (the NFL’s Giants allowed 220). Harbaugh’s club surrendered a league-low 301 points in 2024, but this was a less effective unit during the second half of the season.

After giving up 118 points (12 offensive TDs) during the team’s 6-3 start, Harbaugh’s crew allowed a 183 points (19 offensive touchdowns) in their final eight contests. Finally, the Chargers’ defense gave up 429 total yards in the 32-12 playoff loss at Houston.