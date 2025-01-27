What’s ahead for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL offseason?

Call it a pattern, or perhaps a rut? The Houston Texans have now won eight AFC South titles dating back to 2011. They have managed to win back-to-back division crowns four times (2011-12, 2015-16, 2018-19, and 2023-24). Six times they have managed to come up with wins in the wild-card round. However, there have also been eight playoff losses as the franchise has yet to reach a conference championship game.

There’s already been a significant move made by the club as highly-regarded offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was let go. DeMeco Ryans's squad was the only team in the AFC South to finish with a winning record in 2024, but things can change quickly in this league.

Biggest Positive from 2024

The Bengals were in the process of releasing running back Joe Mixon, then would up dealing him to the Texans for a seventh-round pick. Via Spotrac, he then inked a restructured three-year, $25 million deal with Houston. The eight-year pro led the club in rushing attempts (245) and yards (1,016), and became the club’s first 1,000-yard runner since Carlos Hyde in 2019.

Mixon also led the Texans with 12 total TDs. He also reached the end zone in both the wild card win over the Chargers (106 yards rushing) and the divisional round loss to the Chiefs (88 yards). His fifth 1,000-yard season earned him Pro Bowl honors.

Potential UFA that needs to be re-signed

It’s safe to say that productive wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ first season with the Texans didn’t go as planned. Houston obtained the four-time Pro Bowler from the Bills last offseason in a deal that involved 2024 and 2025 draft picks. He signed a new contract with the club (via Spotrac), but could test the open market in mid-March.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL in a Week 8 win over the Colts, after totaling 47 catches for 496 yards and three scores in the club’s first eight games. Still, it’s hard to believe the Texans will let him get away as wideouts Nico Collins (5 games) and Tank Dell (3 games) missed their share of action.

Needs Fixing

The Houston offense was inconsistent at best, and injuries to the wide-receiving corps were certainly a major factor. Perhaps a bigger issue was the Texans’ offensive front, which struggled to keep Stroud out of harm’s way. For the second straight year, Houston set a new team record for sacks (49) in a season.

However, the team wound up being minus-5 in this department as the club gave up 54 QB traps (52 on Stroud), and 12 more in two playoff games. Offensive line coach Chris Strausser was not retained. Via Pro Football Focus, only four teams in the league wound up with a lower offensive line ranking in 2024.