What’s ahead for the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL offseason?

They came an awfully long way in an awfully short time. In 2023, the Washington Commanders wound up dead last in the NFC East with a 4-13 mark. They closed the season with eight consecutive losses. The club allowed a whopping 518 points, now the fourth-highest single-season total in NFL history.

However, it’s amazing what new ownership, a new coaching staff, an aggressive approach in free agency, and the addition of a sensational rookie quarterback can do in one offseason. The Commanders finished 12-5, the franchise’s most wins (14) since their Super Bowl XXVI title season of 1991.

There would be playoff victories at Tampa and at Detroit. However, a return appearance on Super Sunday wasn't meant to be. Dan Quinn's club was as competitive as possible but eventually succumbed to the Eagles, 55-23, in the NFC title game.

Biggest Positive from 2024

Rookie rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels seized the moment. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and second overall pick in April’s draft showed a lot of poise in tough situations, and plenty of leadership. Worth noting that Daniels did not lose a fumble all season. In fact, after putting the ball on the ground three times in Week 1 at Tampa, he only fumble twice in the club’s final 19 overall outings.

The 2024 Pro Bowl selection threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, with only nine interceptions. He also led the club with 891 yards rushing, and ran for six scores. The future looks bright for this talented performer.

Potential UFA that needs to be re-signed

Until he shows any signs that he is slowing down, having linebacker Bobby Wagner on the field is a major plus for any defensive unit. In his first season with the Commanders, he led the club with 132 tackles. He also totaled a pair of sacks, was credited with four passes defensed, and recovered a pair of fumbles. He racked up 100-plus tackles in each of his 13 seasons with the Seahawks, Rams, and Commanders.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro was one of many free-agent additions this offseason more than familiar with Quinn’s system. All told, Wagner was Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked linebacker in 2024.

Needs Fixing

As improved as the team was on the defensive side of the football, and things couldn’t get much worse than in 2023, the club was horrendous when it came to stopping the run. Only the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints gave up more yards per game on the ground than Quinn’s club. That doesn’t include their final two playoff games, when the Lions gashed them for 201 yards, and the Eagles ran for 299 yards.

If you include their three postseason contests, the Commander limited only four of their 20 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Washington allowed 200-plus yards rushing on five occasions.