1 burning question each AFC team must answer as training camps begin

Training camps are a time when teams really begin to build their identity for the upcoming NFL season. Camps across the league are slowly ramping up, so we're approaching the time when some actual action starts.

The three preseason games will also take place as well for each team, paving the way for the regular season to begin in the beginning of September. For a handful of teams in the NFL, a Super Bowl title is well within reach, but that isn't the case for all 16.

In fact, there are some AFC teams in a true, legitimate rebuild for the coming season, and we dove into this a bit more and looked at one burning question that each AFC team has to answer.

1 burning question each AFC team has to answer with training camps beginning

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers - How will things go with a new head coach?

For the first time since the 2006 season, the final year of Bill Cowher's head coaching tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team will not have Mike Tomlin at the helm. Instead, it's Mike McCarthy. Broadly, our burning question is how this team is going to look, and, simply, what happens here?

It's a major change for the franchise, as McCarthy is just the fourth coach in team history, and his tenure is roughly the same as Tomlin's, so perhaps nothing really looks all that different?

Baltimore Ravens - Can Jesse Minter's elite defensive mind carry over to the Ravens?

Jesse Minter was previously with the Baltimore Ravens, so he's a somewhat-familiar face. He enjoyed two very succesful years as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, and I think a big draw with Minter is actually what the team had in former DC Mike Macdonald, who is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Cincinnati Bengals - Were the defensive offseason moves enough?

This feels obvious - the Cincinnati Bengals brought in a plethora of new faces on defense, and the big question mark is if those moves will be enough, as this team has missed the playoffs three years in a row and have continually stumbled on defense. Notably, Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook all joined the mix. All this unit needs to be is average, though, as the offense is top-tier.

Cleveland Browns - Who emerges as the QB1?

It'll be Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, but one of them has to emerge, right?

Right???