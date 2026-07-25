1 burning question each NFC team must answer as training camps begin

Carolina Panthers - Is there something more with quarterback Bryce Young?

Bryce Young did play the best football of his career in the 2025 season, but he only threw for 200 passing yards or more in four games and went just 8-8 as a starter. While he did see increases across the board, the biggest question here is whether there is another sizeable jump coming?

Young is a very limited quarterback overall and has honestly been a bad player in this league thus far. The Panthers passer is going to be under a ton of pressure this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Was the 2025 season just an outlier campaign?

Tampa Bay didn't see a major dropoff from previous years, but a non-playoff season was a departure from the norm. With the Buccaneers being a lower-ceiling team, a bounce-back year may only consist of two more wins, but it's going to be interesting to see if the entire operation can get back to at least some sort of stability.

Baker Mayfield regressed, so his improvement will help out everyone else on the roster.

Atlanta Falcons - Does Tua Tagovailoa present enough of an upgrade at the QB position?

Tua Tagovailoa signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and I do love this fit, as the Falcons have a ton of high-end players on offense who could, in theory, help Tagovailoa at least play at an average level in the 2026 season.

And in the NFC South, average quarterback play coming from the Falcons could be enough to capture the division title. This team did win the same amount of games as the division winner, so keep that in mind.

New Orleans Saints - How good can Tyler Shough be?

Tyler Shough went 5-4 as a starter for the New Orleans Saints in a very encouraging rookie season in 2025. However, can Shough make a leap in year two? He was 26 years old as a rookie, so he's not only old, but he's very, very old for being a second year player.

This does come with concerns that his ceiling in the NFL is going to be rather low. With that being said, Shough could simply prove that isn't the case, but one way or another, the 2026 season should give us a glimpse into just how good he can be.

The Saints did add notable talent on offense this offseason, so perhaps it's wise to buy into a potential leap.