The AFC is an incredibly deep conference heading into 2025. Let's highlight one burning question for each squad.

It would not be a surprise to see most of the teams in the conference in the playoff picture in some capacity during the 2025 NFL Season - there are many teams who have a legitimate argument for a postseason run.

Overall, the AFC is quite talented, and there is a metric-ton of QB talent in the conference. While teams like the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens have owned the AFC, we could see some sort of shift in the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's look at one burning question for each AFC team in 2025.

1 burning question for each AFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - How does this team get over the hump in the playoffs?

Playoff failure after playoff failure has us wondering how this team can get over the hump in the playoffs and make a Super Bowl run, as the Ravens have not won multiple games in the postseason since the Joe Flacco era back in 2012.

Cincinnati Bengals - What in the heck will happen with Trey Hendrickson?

Can the Cincinnati Bengals get out of their own way and find a way to get a deal done with Trey Hendrickson? If not, will their best defensive player actually sit out and not play in 2025? He seems pretty dug in, which is a disaster for the franchise.

Pittsburgh Steelers - What is the QB plan?

An obvious question - what do the Pittsburgh Steelers plan on doing at QB? Will it be Mason Rudolph and Will Howard or Aaron Rodgers?

Cleveland Browns - How will the Browns handle their deep QB room?

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel may all honestly start games in 2025 - this is not a situation teams area jealous of, either.

AFC South

Houston Texans - Were the offensive line tweaks enough?

The Houston Texans overhauled their offensive line in 2025, as that unit was quite bad in 2024 and the primary season for their offensive regression. Were the offseason tweaks along the OL enough?

Tennessee Titans - What are the expectations for Cam Ward?

With the rookie QB success we have seen in recent years, some fans may think that Cam Ward can play as well as Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix did in 2024, but those guys were the exceptions. Overall, what are the expectations for the no. 1 overall pick?

Indianapolis Colts - Can Anthony Richardson have a miraculous turnaround?

Entering his third year in the NFL, Anthony Richardson could have a huge impact on the hierarchy in the AFC in 2025. Can he develop into a franchise QB, or will he still be the most inefficient passer in the NFL?

Jacksonville Jaguars - Is this the staff that stabilizes things?

This is already the third coaching staff of the Trevor Lawrence era, so you have to wonder if this staff is the one that settles things down.