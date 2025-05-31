Steelers have perfect trade opportunity after dumping George Pickens

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in potentially adding some more help for the offense in 2025 after trading away (and dumping) George Pickens to the Cowboys, there are fortunately some options out there.

This could be a pretty rare year in the NFL in which you see a number of fascinating trades made after June 1 because teams hoarded their 2025 draft picks (for the most part). A team like the Steelers might make its most substantial offseason moves after the NFL Draft, which is rare in today's game.

Not only are the Steelers waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but they also waited until after the draft to trade away George Pickens, and they might not be done. What ideal trade opportunity could still be out there?

Steelers should trade for Packers receiver Romeo Doubs after dumping George Pickens

One team that has more receivers than they are going to know what to do with this coming season is the Green Bay Packers. Part of that is due to the Draft strategy of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, who likes to give Matt LaFleur a bunch of options each year by doubling and sometimes tripling-up at specific positions.

That strategy has served him well, and it's given the Packers a plethora of playmakers at receiver heading into 2025.

Two guys have major question marks surrounding them right now on that roster. Specifically, 2022 draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Both Watson and Doubs could be intriguing trade candidates for a team like the Steelers, but Doubs seems to have a bigger variance in his overall skill set when you compare the two guys to DK Metcalf, who will be the featured option in Pittsburgh's passing game.

If Aaron Rodgers comes aboard, you might see the Steelers make some moves to get guys he's familiar with and he overlapped one year with both Watson and Doubs in Green Bay. In fact, Rodgers targeted and trusted Doubs quite a bit during that 2022 season in Green Bay, Rodgers's last year with the team.

It makes a ton of sense for the Steelers to add Doubs to the mix, expecting a breakthrough from second-year receiver Roman Wilson as well.