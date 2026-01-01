1 major New Year's resolution for each NFL team with 2026 officially here

AFC East

New England Patriots - Pursue as many upgrades as possible

The New England Patriots coaching is outperforming the roster talent, if that makes sense. On paper, the Pats aren't really oozing with talent, so the key in 2026 is to find as many upgrades as possible to kick this operation into another gear.

Buffalo Bills - Find a legitimate WR1

Keon Coleman has not been that guy for the Buffalo Bills, so GM Brandon Beane, or whoever is in charge, needs to pursue a WR1 at all costs, whether it's via trade or in the NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins - Cut or trade Tua Tagovailoa and start fresh at QB

This would be a massively bold move, but it's a needed one. The Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa a couple of weeks ago and need to totally rip the Band-Aid off, cut or trade him, and start fresh at the position.

New York Jets - Draft important positions in 2026 and take chances on cheap talent in free agency

GM Darren Mougey should also take swings on low-cost, talented players to keep building up the roster as much as possible.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Give Bo Nix one elite offensive weapon

This is the missing link on offense - an elite weapon at wide receiver or running back. This could come via Breece Hall in free agency or even via trade for a big-time player like Jaylen Waddle or AJ Brown, for example.

Los Angeles Chargers - Please, Joe Hortiz, fix the offensive line!

There really isn't any other answer here - the Chargers should bank on Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater returning to form, but GM Joe Hortiz needs to approach the 2026 offseason with the mindset that the three other OL positions need upgrading.

Kansas City Chiefs - Add key talent along the DL, and refresh the offensive weaponry

This is what the Kansas City Chiefs need to do - getting more explosive on the DL and adding some legitimate, not average weapons on offense is how this operation gets back on track.

Las Vegas Raiders - Commit to the top QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are very likely finishing with the top pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, so the team has to commit to and draft the top QB prospect, which is very likely to be Fernando Mendoza from Indiana.