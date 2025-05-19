1 non-quarterback each AFC team can't afford to lose in the 2025 season

AFC East

New England Patriots - Will Campbell

Taken with the fourth overall pick, Will Campbell is probably already the best tackle that the New England Patriots have. Their offensive line finally seems good on paper, but if Campbell isn't in the lineup, Drake Maye could be running for his life yet again.

Miami Dolphins - Austin Jackson

Since Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, right tackle Austin Jackson is his blindside protector. An already-shaky offensive line would become among the worst in the league if Jackson wasn't in the lineup.

New York Jets - Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets are starting Justin Fields at QB. While they did add some offensive talent this offseason, Fields is a below-average passer and is surely going to feed Garrett Wilson a ton. If Wilson isn't in the lineup, the Jets, and Fields are in major trouble.

Buffalo Bills - Christian Benford

The Buffalo Bills do have a weaker secondary on paper, but also do have a superstar at cornerback in Christian Benford. This unit needs Benford on the field, so it's easy to see why losing him would be a disaster scenario.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Zach Allen

Zach Allen led the NFL with 40 QB hits in 2024 and was their best pass rusher. Allen not being in the lineup would really make life tough for the Denver Broncos defense. Zach Allen and Patrick Surtain II are the two players stirring that drink in Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons

Josh Simmons seems likely to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and it may only be a matter of time before he gets himself into the starting lineup. The Kansas City Chiefs having to start Jaylon Moore for most of the 2025 NFL Season at LT would be a disastrous scenario.

Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty

It's clear as day that Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers will be the centerpieces of the Las Vegas Raiders offense, but the Raiders do have some other reliable receiving talent besides Bowers. If Jeanty were to go down, the Raiders would be in trouble, as Geno Smith would likely have to take a heavier load on the offense.

Los Angeles Chargers - Ladd McConkey

The Los Angeles Chargers truly only have one reliable pass-catcher in Ladd McConkey. They did add some playmaking talent this offseason, but McConkey not being in the lineup would be a disaster for Justin Herbert, who loved throwing it to the WR in his rookie season in 2024.