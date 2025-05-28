1 reason for optimism for each AFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

There could be at least one reason for each team in the AFC to be encouraged about the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into those here.

Many teams in the AFC are legitimate contenders and may not have much to worry about for the 2025 NFL Season, but other teams are definitely not close to contention. However, let's be positive for a second and identify one reason to be optimistic about each team in the conference for 2025.

Let's get into it!

There are reasons for optimism everywhere...

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson is still Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson played the best football of his career in 2024, his seventh year in the league. He might only be getting better...

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Perhaps the best QB/WR duo in the NFL, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase honestly represent about six or seven wins for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 season.

Cleveland Browns - The 2026 NFL Draft is QB-rich

The Browns have an extra first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and next year's draft is projected to be very QB rich.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Maybe Aaron Rodgers signs...?

I guess if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they could again be convinced that this over-the-hill veteran QB could lead them to another winning season.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward

Cam Ward seems quite humble and willing to do whatever it takes to win, so the Tennessee Titans may have someone special on their hands.

Indianapolis Colts - The roster is quite good

Chris Ballard isn't necessarily bad at his job, as the Colts roster is quite good, but yeah, the quarterback position isn't...

Houston Texans - Reworked offensive line could help fix the offense

Texans GM Nick Caserio did make a ton of moves along the offensive line, and if that unit gets figured out in 2025, the entire unit will be better off.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Offensive whiz Liam Coen

Liam Coen clearly knows what he is doing on the offensive side of the ball, so he could potentially bring some immediate and needed stability on that side of the ball for the Jaguars in 2025.

AFC East

New England Patriots - Josh McDaniels working with Drake Maye

With Josh McDaniels back as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, his working with Drake Maye is going to do wonders for his development. Why isn't this being talked about more?

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailioa has never finished with a losing record

Let's give credit where it's due; Tua Tagovailoa has a career winning record when he's on the field, but that has been the main issue...

New York Jets - Coaching staff inherited a solid roster

Former Jets GM Joe Douglas really didn't do a bad job at acquiring talent, but the QB position ended up being his downfall. New Jets GM Darren Mougey could honestly find a QB at some point in the next year and have quite the team.

Buffalo Bills - Same key players are back for 2025

The Buffalo Bills were dominant in 2024 and could be just as dominant in 2025, as many of the key players are back with the team yet again.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Loaded defense and Bo Nix making a year two leap

The Denver Broncos improve their already-elite defense in the offseason, and with Bo Nix potentially making a year two leap, the team could be a legitimate contender.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid still exist

The Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl, but both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are still present and still likely at the top of their respective games.

Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh knows what he's doing

Jim Harbaugh knows how to coach and isn't new at this - he found immediate success with the Chargers in 2024 and could again field a rock-solid team in 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders - Stability finally present with Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to make the playoffs or anything, but Pete Carroll and even Geno Smith bring some level of stability to a franchise that desperately needs it.