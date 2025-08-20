1 reason for optimism for each AFC team approaching the 2025 NFL Season

The 2025 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's outline one reason for optimism for each AFC team. The AFC could be a very deep conference, and there is at least one positive thing going for each team approaching 2025.

Now yes, not every team will see good fortune, but I guess you never know. There is a clear-cut top tier of clubs in the AFC right now, and others could join them at some point in 2025. With just one more week of preseason left to go, the regular season is quickly approaching.

Let's outline one reason for optimism for every single AFC team approaching the 2025 Season.

1 reason for optimism for each AFC team in 2025

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

A two-time MVP and the best dual-threat QB of all-time, Lamar Jackson is simply outstanding, period.

Cincinnati Bengals - An elite offense

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown makeup what could be the league's best offense in the 2025 NFL Season, and that is saying something

Pittsburgh Steelers - A history of winning

Mike Tomlin has never finished with a winning record as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach. That is simply outstanding.

Cleveland Browns - An extra first-round pick in 2026

The Cleveland Browns should hope that the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the worst teams in the NFL in 2025, as the Browns own their first-round pick.

Houston Texans - Clearly the best roster in the division

Houston has won the AFC South two years in a row now with 10-win seasons and are again poised to capture the division title.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Liam Coen's recent work on offense

Liam Coen helped lead the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL, so the Jaguars hope to capture some of that magic in 2025,

Tennessee Titans - No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward

If nothing else, the Tennessee Titans are at least trying to rebuild their franchise the right way, using the first overall pick on QB Cam Ward.

Indianapolis Colts - An otherwise very good roster outside of the QB

If nothing else, the Indianapolis Colts do have a very strong roster besides their disastrous QB situation...