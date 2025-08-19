NFL Power Rankings: AFC South rankings after Daniel Jones named Colts' starter

The AFC South got some major news today - Daniel Jones was named the Indianapolis Colts' starting QB. Let's power rank the division now.

Whether you agree with the move or not, it's clear that the Colts believe in Jones more than they believe in Anthony Richardson, which is something. Both quarterbacks aren't good and will keep the Colts out of competing in the 2025 NFL Season.

Now that we know who the starting QB will be, let's power rank the AFC South.

AFC South Power Rankings after Colts name Daniel Jones the starting QB

4. Tennessee Titans

With a total unknown at QB in Cam Ward and a coaching staff we still don't know much about, the Tennessee Titans are absolutely the worst team in the AFC South for 2025 and might honestly be the worst team in the NFL right now.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that Liam Coen can stabilize the offense and this franchise for the long-term, as that has not happened in the Trevor Lawrence era. The Jags do have bits and pieces of being a legitimate team, but another couple offseasons of adding talent and Coen being present to establish his culture is what this team needs. Jacksonville is third in our AFC South power rankings.

2. Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones is a better QB than Anthony Richardson, full stop. However, both Richardson and Jones are no good and bottom-3 quarterbacks in this league, and it would not shock me to see Richardson getting multiple starts this year even if the starting job has done to Jones. The Colts won't be a good team no matter which QB is under center.

1. Houston Texans

This is not a question or a debate at all - the Houston Texans are the top team in the AFC South for the 2025 NFL Season, and it's likely going to remain that way. If Houston's changes along the offensive line were the right ones, this team could be a contender in 2025, and that's really the only thing holding this team back. Houston is first in our AFC South power rankings.