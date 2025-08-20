1 reason for optimism for each AFC team approaching the 2025 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills - An easy schedule and Josh Allen

Having an easier schedule and Josh Allen on your side is a great thing, and the Buffalo Bills should again be a top team in the NFL for the 2025 season.

New England Patriots - Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels

The New England Patriots got serious this offseason and brought in some adults to lead the way, hiring Mike Vrabel as the head coach and also bringing in Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator. Those are two grand-slam hires, folks.

New York Jets - A good defense

I honestly struggled to find a reason for optimism, but the New York Jets should field a top-12 defense, and that has to be good for something, right? Aaron Glenn should have that unit improved overnight

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa is a winner...

Believe it or not, Tua Tagovailoa has never finished any season with a losing record as a starter in the NFL, so while he can't stay on the field consistently, the Miami Dolphins do win when he's on the field

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid

An all-time great duo responsible for three Super Bowl titles since the 2019 season, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are excellent and should again have the Chiefs atop the NFL world in 2025 as they look to make their fourth Super Bowl in a row

Denver Broncos - An encouraging QB, elite head coach, and top-notch defense

Bo Nix shocked the NFL world in 2024, but that's not all. The Denver Broncos have an elite head coach in Sean Payton and the best defense on paper in the NFL as well.

Los Angeles Chargers - A very high floor with Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is a successful head coach wherever he goes, and while the LA Chargers might not be a true Super Bowl contender in 2025, they'll be very good thanks to their head man

Las Vegas Raiders - Pete Carroll

When is the last time the Las Vegas Raiders had a head coach as good as Pete Carroll? A competent head coach is worth a good bit in today's NFL.