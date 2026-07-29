1 reason why each NFC team can make the playoffs in the 2026 season

The NFC is truly a deep conference, and as we saw during the 2025 NFL Season, there were some quality teams on the outside looking in. With less than half of the teams in the league not getting into the playoffs, it's always going to be a hyper-competitive time of the year.

With training camps ramping up across the NFL, the start of the regular season is rapidly approaching, so real football is in view. With the NFC, there are truly double-digit teams that have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.

And in this exercise, we've identified one reason why each team in the NFC can make the playoffs. We've also done this with the AFC.

Identifying one reason why each NFC team can make the playoffs in 2026

NFC North

Chicago Bears - Massive 2025 turnaround and defensive personnel shifts

The Chicago Bears, especially on offense, did a total 180 in 2025. Chicago ranked 9th in points scored per game, as quarterback Caleb Williams took massive steps forward. The defense also saw some much-needed change in the offseason, especially in the secondary, so this team is positioned well to make the playoffs for a second year in a row.

Green Bay Packers - Established track record of modest success

The Green Bay Packers have made the playoffs each year of the Jordan Love era, and while the success in the playoffs has not been great, they have established a playoff-caliber track record.

Minnesota Vikings - Team won 9 games with bottom-5 quarterback play in 2025

The Minnesota Vikings overall had poor quarterback play in 2025 but still won 9 games. With Kyler Murray in the mix, the veteran should be able to bring top-16-ish play at minimum, which could lead to a few more wins.

Detroit Lions - Loaded roster and recent stint of consistent winning

The Detroit Lions have won at least 9 games in each of last four seasons, specifically winning 27 in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This team knows how to win and has a loaded roster that could get them back into the postseason.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young's year three leap could continue into 2026

Bryce Young did take huge strides in year three, and if he does the same in year four, he'd flirt with being a top-12 quarterback, and that would be plenty enough for Carolina to make the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Five-straight playoff appearances from 2020-2024 and recent success with Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten into the playoffs with regularity in the Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield era, as the 2025 season was the first non-playoff season since 2019. Last year simply may have been an outlier.

Atlanta Falcons - Uber-talented offense and Tua Tagovailoa's overall winning career can be enough

The Atlanta Falcons offense would be the most talented group of players that Tua Tagovailoa has played with. If he can win the starting job, Tagovailoa's bulk of his career has been a winning one, so it's not crazy to think that this team could win 10 games.

New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough's potential year two leap + underrated defense

Tyler Shough was a super neat quarterback last year and went 5-4 in nine starts. A year two leap and a sneaky-good defense, as I have called the New Orleans Saints unit all offseason, could be a formula for a modest step forward and a playoff berth.