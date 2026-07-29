1 reason why each NFC team can make the playoffs in the 2026 season

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles - Five-straight playoff appearances and another year with a loaded roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have been regulars in the playoffs despite having success in the postseason every other year. It's another year with a strong roster and, frankly, no reason to believe why they can't at least sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card.

Dallas Cowboys - Revamped defense coupled with a top-7 scoring offense

The Dallas Cowboys made notable defensive changes this offseason and fielded the 7th-best scoring offense in the NFL last year. Even an average defense is enough for this team to get into the playoffs.

Washington Commanders - Added talent in free agency and the potential for Jayden Daniels to stay healthy

The Washington Commanders added significant talent in the offseason, especially on defense, and we did also see quarterback Jayden Daniels play every game as a rookie. His injury-riddled season in 2025 could be a thing of the past.

New York Giants - Jaxson Dart's potential year two leap + the John Harbaugh hire

Jaxson Dart had 24 total touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie in 2025, including a 3:1 TD:INT ratio. John Harbaugh also brings a long record of success as a head coach, so this could be a winning formula.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks - Elite roster, coaching, and proof of success

I mean, this team just did win the Super Bowl with everything a team would possibly need to win it all. Even a slight regression would put them in the postseason in 2026.

Los Angeles Rams - League's best roster, quarterback, and head coach

The Los Angeles Rams could be the Super Bowl favorite this year. Not only do they sport the best roster, but Matthew Stafford just won the MVP, and Sean McVay is the best head coach in the NFL, depending on who you ask. He'd be top-4, at worst.

San Francisco 49ers - Added veteran talent and recent success with the same players in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers did win 12 games last year and added some key veteran talent this offseason. Despite not drafting well, the Niners typically always field competent teams, especially if the injuries don't pile up. The 2026 season could be another 'ho-hum' 10-12 win season and playoff berth for Kyle Shanahan's squad.

Arizona Cardinals - Offense is potentially oozing with talent

The offensive group is actually pretty good in Arizona with Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, Trey McBride, Jeremiyah Love, and Tyler Allgeier. This is a playoff-caliber group, so what if the offense is just... awesome?