1 reason why each NFL playoff team can win Super Bowl LX in the 2025 season

The NFL Playoff Picture is coming into view, as we got a very interesting Thursday Night Football result. The Los Angeles Rams are now the no. 5 seed in the NFC, and the Seattle Seahawks now rise to that top seed.

In total, the Rams, Seahawks, and Denver Broncos are the only three teams that have clinched a playoff spot thus far, and, entering the bulk of Week 16, no divisions have been won. What we've done here is taken every current playoff team and given one reason why that team could win Super Bowl LX in February.

Let's dive into it here with the current NFL Playoff Picture. We'll start with the AFC.

1 reason why every NFL playoff team could win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season

AFC Playoff teams

(1) Denver Broncos - Bo Nix heating up at the right time

The defense is Super Bowl-caliber, and that's been established for weeks now, but if Bo Nix plays the rest of the season like he has this past month, the Denver Broncos aren't going to lose another game.

(2) New England Patriots - Mike Vrabel not being a stranger to the postseason

Mike Vrabel not only gets the most out of his rosters, but he's no stranger to the postseason in his previous stint with the Tennessee Titans.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars - They simply do not know any better (see - 2021 Bengals)

The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals made a shocking run to the Super Bowl, and the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars have that type of vibe to them. The Jaguars aren't total strangers to the playoffs, either.

(4) Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the 10-best quarterbacks in the history of the game, period, and has played a ton of postseason action in his NFL career. He could will this team to a Super Bowl berth.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh has been to a Super Bowl before

Back in 2012, Jim Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. He wins wherever he goes, so it could only be a matter of time before the Los Angeles Chargers get to one.

(6) Buffalo Bills - No Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson (maybe), or Joe Burrow

Many people have already talked about the possibility that Josh Allen would not have to go through the above named QBs to reach a Super Bowl. Allen and the Buffalo Bills have fallen short, and it's been mostly due to Patrick Mahomes, but it's likely that none of Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow are in the postseason this year.

(7) Houston Texans - Elite defense and QB beginning to play well

This is kind of a similar reason we have for the Denver Broncos - an elite defense can sustain in the playoffs, and CJ Stroud is beginning to heat up. Watch out...