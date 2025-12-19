Updated AFC Playoff Picture approaching massive Week 16 action

The AFC Playoff Picture is becoming a bit more clear as the regular season winds down. Week 15 brought us something we simply have not seen in a decade, and that would be the Kansas City Chiefs being eliminated from playoff contention.

This could make for one of the more entertaining playoffs we've seen from the AFC in quite some time, as the conference could be won by several clubs at this rate. Now that we're approaching the final few weeks of the regular season, we can take a deeper look at the playoff picture.

Let's check out how the AFC Playoff Picture looks approaching some heavy Week 16 action.

Updated look at the AFC Playoff Picture as Week 16 continues

(1) Denver Broncos

Currently, the Denver Broncos are the only AFC team that has clinched a playoff spot. Coupled with a clutch quarterback, elite pass rush, and excellent roster, Denver could find their way to the Super Bowl this year.

(2) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots blew a 21-point home lead to the Buffalo Bills, but they are still 11-3 and the no. 2 seed in the conference, but they do not control their own destiny for the first overall seed anymore.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars

Here come the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems to be hitting his stride at the right time, and the defense has been stingy all season. I am not sure if Jacksonville can hold off the Houston Texans, but as of now, they are hosting a playoff game.

(4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers would be almost guaranteed to have the no. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs if they win the AFC North, but they visit the high-flying Detroit Lions in Week 16. The Steelers are thoroughly average and aren't going to win a playoff game this year.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't really improved all that much from the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era. Sitting at 10-4, they are in a great spot to at least clinch a Wild Card seed, but that offensive line is a huge problem.

(6) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are 10-4 on the season and beat the New England Patriots, keeping their hopes alive in the AFC East. Buffalo has defensive concerns and don't have any game-changing player of note at wide receiver, so this roster is flawed. However, it might be hard to bet against Josh Allen in the playoffs.

(7) Houston Texans

The final playoff seed in the AFC might have the second-best team in the conference at this point. The 9-5 Houston Texans are honestly a lot like the Denver Broncos - both teams have an elite defense that can win games and a young quarterback who is heating up at the right time...