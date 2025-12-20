1 reason why each NFL playoff team can win Super Bowl LX in the 2025 season

NFC Playoff teams

(1) Seattle Seahawks - An elite defense and potential for the no. 1 overall seed

The Seattle Seahawks have an elite, explosive defense, and they are now in the driver's seat for the no. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. They could ride that home momentum and only have to win two games to get to the Super Bowl in 2025.

(2) Chicago Bears - Efficient run game and elite at taking the ball away

These are the Chicago Bears' best qualities, and both translate well into the postseason, so Ben Johnson's club could go on quite a run here in the coming weeks.

(3) Philadelphia Eagles - They just did it last year...

The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely do not have the same bite that they did last year, but this is one of the most playoff-experienced team's we've seen in the league in quite some time. The Eagles know how to win playoff games, so let's not pretend like they can't.

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Defense somehow shapes up

I guess? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably have the lowest chance of any current playoff team to actually win it all this year, but if Todd Bowles can somehow find a way to get this defense to play better, the Buccaneers might have an outside shot at making a run.

(5) Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay

This duo led the LA Rams to the Super Bowl back in 2021. They are an elite team this year, and Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level. The Rams are as easy a team as any to see winning the championship in February.

(6) San Francisco 49ers - Kyle Shanahan is no stranger to the Super Bowl

Kyle Shanahan has been to two Super Bowls and has an 8-4 playoff record. The San Francisco 49ers were in the big game just two years ago, and there aren't many coaches in the NFL, head coach, coordinator, or otherwise, who are as good in the playoffs as Shanahan.

(7) Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love is playing his best ball, and the defense is still great

I do believe the Green Bay Packers will still field a very good defense - the unit was 6th in points allowed per game last year without Micah Parsons. Jeff Hafley's unit can still be efficient, and Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career.