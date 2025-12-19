NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 10-win team approaching Week 16

The 10-win teams are quite interesting right now, as most of them are in the 'good, not great' tier, and those teams could honestly be the most dangerous. As Week 16 continues, many teams across the league are simultaneously battling for a playoff spot and trying to win their division.

There have been just three teams that have officially clinched a playoff spot, and these 10-win teams can really have a huge impact on the playoff race in both conferences, as these teams occupy both Wild Card spots and could still have a chance at the top seed.

With the bulk of Week 16 right around the corner, let's power rank the five 10-win teams in the league.

Power ranking all five 10-win teams approaching Week 16 action

5. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are 10-4 on the season and recently beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. LA's offensive line has been a huge issue all year, and that is really the main factor at play here. The Chargers aren't good enough to win a playoff game and really lack key depth and top-end talent to be a huge threat in the postseason.

It is going to take a strong offseason retooling the offensive line and finding more key talent on both sides of the ball for the Chargers to get into contender status.

4. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have flown under the radar a bit but could actually win out and earn the no. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Sharing a division with the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks, San Fran has been in third-place in the NFC West for most of the season. The 49ers are a good team but don't have overwhelming roster talent like they use to have.

This team isn't going to make a Super Bowl run, but a playoff win or two is attainable for Kyle Shanahan's squad.