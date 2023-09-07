NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Exclusive Thursday Night Football Promos: Bet $10, Get $400 if ONE TD is Scored in Chiefs vs. Lions

By Vinnie Portell

facebooktwitterreddit

NFL fans who sign up with FanDuel and DraftKings and bet $5 or more on tonight’s Lions vs. Chiefs game at each sportsbook will win $400 in combined bonus bets – win or lose!

​​FanDuel NFL Promo Code

  1. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
  2. Verify your identity and location
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Wager $5 or more on Chiefs vs. Lions

Sign up with FanDuel to give yourself a $200 head start on Week 1 and a discount to watch all of the action all season long.

DraftKings NFL Promo Code

  1. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
  2. Verify your identity and location
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Wager $5 or more on Chiefs vs. Lions

Sign up with DraftKings to start this new NFL season with a guaranteed bonus win.

Home/Betting Content