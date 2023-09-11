Even though Broncos lost, Russell Wilson was very efficient
The Denver Broncos lost in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, but quarterback Russell Wilson was very efficient, perhaps signaling a return to form. There was a lot to like from the Denver Broncos on the offensive side of the ball in Week 1. Yes, they put up 16 points, but man it’s hard to not notice how sharp the veteran QB was.
I do think you cannot buy into Week 1 too much, and when you consider the Broncos’ offense, I would assume that Sean Payton will only bring more chemistry and production to this unit. I think if you were critical of Russell Wilson last year, it’s only fair to recognize that he played very well in Week 1, and looked much like his old self.