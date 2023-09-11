NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

The New York Giants made a mistake paying Daniel Jones

By Lou Scataglia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

The New York Giants made a massive mistake by paying Daniel Jones in the 2023 NFL offseason, and it showed on Sunday night in Week 1.  After a pedestrian year from Daniel Jones in 2022 that happened to be the best year of his career, the New York Giants gave him $160 million, and even though only one week has passed in the 2023 NFL season, it’s abundantly clear that the Giants made a mistake in paying DJ.

Daniel Jones was a lovely 15/28 for 104 yards and two interceptions.  The $40 million QB had a passer rating of 32.4, and since the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, Daniel Jones has thrown for 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and has earned a passer rating of 89.2

Home/New York Giants