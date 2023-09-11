The New York Giants made a mistake paying Daniel Jones
The New York Giants made a massive mistake by paying Daniel Jones in the 2023 NFL offseason, and it showed on Sunday night in Week 1. After a pedestrian year from Daniel Jones in 2022 that happened to be the best year of his career, the New York Giants gave him $160 million, and even though only one week has passed in the 2023 NFL season, it’s abundantly clear that the Giants made a mistake in paying DJ.
Daniel Jones was a lovely 15/28 for 104 yards and two interceptions. The $40 million QB had a passer rating of 32.4, and since the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, Daniel Jones has thrown for 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and has earned a passer rating of 89.2