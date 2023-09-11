The Cleveland Browns made a statement in Week 1 of 2023
The Cleveland Browns made a huge statement in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season as they trounced the Cincinnati Bengals. Are the Browns better than we think? It feels like the Browns have been one of the more talented teams in the NFL but for whatever reason, just has not been able to put it together in recent season.
The Bengals didn’t score a point until the third quarter, where they finally put a field goal on the board. Joe Burrow easily had the worst game of his career, completing just 14/31 passes for 82 yards. Their leading receiver was Ja’Marr Chase; he caught just five passes for 39 yards.
Deshaun Watson was just 16/29 for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Nick Chubb led the way with 106 rushing yards, and Watson added a rushing touchdown. Sure, the Cleveland Browns didn’t dominate every single aspect of the game, but it’s hard to not get excited about this team.