When will we realize that Justin Fields is not a franchise QB?
Third-year Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields is not an NFL-caliber quarterback, and I think it’s time the conversation is had. I remember watching the 2021 NFL Draft at my friend’s house. My Denver Broncos were on the clock and Justin Fields was still on the board. The Broncos had traded for Teddy Bridgewater the day before.
Well, we are now in the third year of the Justin Fields era, and man, what is there to hang our hats on with Fields?
There’s also something to be said about this coaching staff. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff have a 3-15 record through 18 games, and I would not be surprised if this team ends up making some significant changes, perhaps as early as this season.