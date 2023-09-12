2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 2
Green Bay Packers (1-0) @ Atlanta Falcons (1-0)
First, let’s talk about the road team in this matchup — the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were outstanding in the 2023 debut of quarterback Jordan Love, and they went into Chicago and continued to “own” the Bears just as they did when Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback. This time, however, it was a different “Aaron” that was owning the Bears. Aaron Jones was dynamic all throughout the Packers’ matchup with the Bears, not only as a runner but receiver as well.