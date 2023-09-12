NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 2

By Sayre Bedinger

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 16
Next
NFL picks Week 2
NFL picks Week 2 /

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

It was not a good showing for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 season as they lost at home to the upstart Detroit Lions. It wasn’t even that the Chiefs played poorly overall. Their defense did a good job considering they didn’t have star defensive lineman Chris Jones (who was attending the game, to make matters even worse). It wasn’t even that Patrick Mahomes made mistakes. It was the supporting cast.

Home/NFL