2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)
It was not a good showing for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 season as they lost at home to the upstart Detroit Lions. It wasn’t even that the Chiefs played poorly overall. Their defense did a good job considering they didn’t have star defensive lineman Chris Jones (who was attending the game, to make matters even worse). It wasn’t even that Patrick Mahomes made mistakes. It was the supporting cast.