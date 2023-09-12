2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 2
7 of 16
Chicago Bears (0-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)
Not that you fault them for it, either, but then again, GM Ryan Poles didn’t pick Justin Fields. The Bears’ huge loss at home to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers was a monumental disappointment, and the team didn’t look any better than what we saw last year. Justin Fields was sacked five times and threw a pick-six against the Bears’ division “rivals” in Week 1, leading to major question marks in Week 2. How’s he going to look against a Tampa Bay defense that had a great game against the Vikings in Week 1?