Chicago Bears: Claypool offseason criticism on full display in first game
My, how things turn on a dime in the NFL. Chicago Bears fans had high hopes before the start of their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. However, after a dismal display, a lot of those hopes were dashed.
Then, in the middle of the offseason, there were reports about the team not liking Claypool’s work ethic. Then there was a report about how one of the reasons for the Steelers’ turnaround in the second half of the season (they were 2-6 in the first half then went 7-2 in the second half) was getting rid of Claypool.
Claypool is the Chicago Bears’ headache to deal with.
It seems Claypool is doing the same thing with the Chicago Bears. He did have a meltdown on the sideline after one game and quarterback Justin Fields helped calm him down. additionally, during training camp a month ago he had a dustup with safety Eddie Jackson. It got so heated that Poles himself had to separate them.