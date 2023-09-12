Asking Tom Brady to save the New York Jets reeks of desperation and hilarity
Say what now? The New York Jets should lure Tom Brady out of retirement to play for them after Aaron Rodgers’ unfortunate season-ending Achilles injury?
Who exactly is saying that the Jets should lure Tom Brady out of retirement. After all, we can’t just assume it was said out of thin air, where is the evidence? Well, let’s take a look. Starting off with Rich Eisen, a longtime Jets fan, and the beloved host of NFL Network.
Last but not least, Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1, a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, who has watched Brady beat Patrick Mahomes in both an AFC Championship AND a Super Bowl.
Tom Brady would do an absolute disservice to himself to go join the New York Jets. He should stay retired and happy.
Additionally, Jets head coach Robert Saleh even said that the team is choosing to move forward with Zach Wilson and will look elsewhere for a backup. Brady is no fan of taking a backup role in any spot let alone New York.