Will Aaron Rodgers play for the NY Jets in 2024?
The 2023 season for Aaron Rodgers is over, but it’s certainly not over for the New York Jets. How are the Jets going to rebound from losing the four-time MVP to a season-ending Achilles injury? Will Zach Wilson look less like a bust and more like a first-round pick? Are the playoffs still possible?
Nothing is impossible with professional athletes and doctors today, but an Achilles injury to a player that will turn 40 next year would seem to be detrimental at best. Could it be a career-ender for Aaron Rodgers?