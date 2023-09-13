Is Tyreek Hill the scariest player in the NFL today?
Once again the spotlight is on Tyreek Hill for all the right reasons after his electrifying performance for the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 against the LA Chargers.
Hill went off in the Dolphins’ 36-34 victory at the SoFi stadium against the Chargers, scoring two touchdowns and racking up 215 receiving yards from 11 receptions. It’s not to anybody’s surprise that the wide receiver’s catches ranked first and second among the fastest ball carriers – with respective speeds of 21.66 mph on his 47-yard reception and 21.52 mph for his 35-yard touchdown, it is no wonder why he is widely known as “The Cheetah”.
His speed is unmatchable throughout the National Football League, so it does seem obvious that Hill would excel against zone coverage. Hill claimed the top spot when facing zone coverage, but he landed at the 10th position against man coverage last season, graded 86.2 by PFF. This discrepancy likely arises from opponents preferring to employ zone defense against the electrifying combination of Hill and Jaylen Waddle.