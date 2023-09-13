New York Jets: 3 likely options to take over for Aaron Rodgers
Andy Dalton… Teddy Bridgewater… Jameis Winston… Gardner Minshew… Jacoby Brissett… you get the point
May I interest you in my Andy Dalton collection of NFL quarterbacks? What we have here are pretty solid, high-end backups who can occasionally come in and start in a pinch. However, they’re all Andy Daltons. That isn’t a terrible thing, though, and I will say that I truly believe all of these QBs could end up playing better than Zach Wilson could for the Jets.
If I had to pick here.. I’d honestly throw my hat in the ring for Jameis Winston, simply because I think his ceiling is the highest and I think the New York Jets’ offense has the best chance to put up a ton of points with the veteran, who is currently backing up Derek Carr in New Orleans.