New York Jets: 3 likely options to take over for Aaron Rodgers

By Lou Scataglia

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford.Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford.Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets /
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before his game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) /

Andy Dalton… Teddy Bridgewater… Jameis Winston… Gardner Minshew… Jacoby Brissett… you get the point

May I interest you in my Andy Dalton collection of NFL quarterbacks?  What we have here are pretty solid, high-end backups who can occasionally come in and start in a pinch.  However, they’re all Andy Daltons.  That isn’t a terrible thing, though, and I will say that I truly believe all of these QBs could end up playing better than Zach Wilson could for the Jets.

If I had to pick here.. I’d honestly throw my hat in the ring for Jameis Winston, simply because I think his ceiling is the highest and I think the New York Jets’ offense has the best chance to put up a ton of points with the veteran, who is currently backing up Derek Carr in New Orleans.

