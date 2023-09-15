NFL Spin Zone
3 overreactions after Minnesota Vikings lose to Eagles in Week 2

By Sayre Bedinger

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) stands on the field after an incomplete pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) stands on the field after an incomplete pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports /
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 regular season games in the 2022 season, and were undefeated last year in one-score games. That is, until they lost a crushing playoff game at home against the New York Giants by just one score. Now, after losing two straight to open the 2023 season, the Vikings have lost three straight games dating back to last year by one score.

Now that they’re 0-2 (as we predicted), there’s really nothing left to do except overreact, right?

3 Minnesota Vikings overreactions after Week 2 loss to Eagles

