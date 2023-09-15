3 overreactions after Minnesota Vikings lose to Eagles in Week 2
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 regular season games in the 2022 season, and were undefeated last year in one-score games. That is, until they lost a crushing playoff game at home against the New York Giants by just one score. Now, after losing two straight to open the 2023 season, the Vikings have lost three straight games dating back to last year by one score.
Now that they’re 0-2 (as we predicted), there’s really nothing left to do except overreact, right?