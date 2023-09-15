Los Angeles Rams have surprise rookie of the year candidate
The Los Angeles Rams haven’t had a first-round pick since 1973, but they’ve undoubtedly made some great draft picks in the time since. Okay, the Rams had a first-round pick as recently as Jared Goff in 2016, but that’s still an extremely long time for a team that has been as good as they have been to go without a first-round draft pick. Having premium NFL Draft real estate is basically foreign to the Los Angeles Rams, but they might have found a diamond in the rough in the 2023 NFL Draft with fifth-round pick Puka Nacua out of BYU.
Puka Nacua a potential rookie of the year candidate for Los Angeles Rams?
After Week 1, Nacua was the NFL’s leading receiver among rookies with 119 yards on 10 receptions and a whopping 15 targets. If you’re taking over Cooper Kupp’s role in the Los Angeles Rams offense, you had better be able to handle a high volume of targets. Nacua’s response of 119 yards on 10 receptions showed veteran poise beyond his years, and there’s no reason to think the Rams will lessen the load going forward.