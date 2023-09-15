Minnesota Vikings: Is it already time to tear it down in the 2023 season?
The Minnesota Vikings are already 0-2 on the season after losing just four games in 2022. Is it already time for this team to tear it all down in 2023? Vikings’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has a bit of a mess on his hands already. By the looks of it, he’s trying to re-tool this roster while still remaining competitive. He’s parted with several veteran players during his short tenure but has also tried to fill the roster with younger guys, including free agents and draft picks.
Minnesota also has some tough games still left on their schedule in 2023, including matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and their two divisional matchups with the Detroit Lions. Right now, the Vikings don’t feel anything like a playoff team in 2023, and I’m thinking that it might be best for this squad to begin tearing it down more exhaustively already.
The most obvious move here would be to trade Kirk Cousins, who surely has some value. A team like the New York Jets could surely use a passer of Cousins’ caliber, and I don’t anticipate Minnesota re-signing Cousins in the offseason, and I don’t think he’d want to do that either, especially if the Vikings miss the playoffs.
Should the Minnesota Vikings already begin to tear it down in 2023?