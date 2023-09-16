Brian Flores has improved the Minnesota Vikings despite a 0-2 start
The hire of defensive coordinator Brian Flores could be the reason the Minnesota Vikings end up having A successful season even though they have narrowly lost their first two games of the season.
However, allowing over 250 yards rushing cannot be glossed over, that is certainly an area of improvement in Brian Flores’ defensive unit. The Eagles’ offensive line had its way with the Vikings, and it started to look like men against boys.
Even with the Eagles running through the Vikings at will, Minnesota still had a chance to win the game. Mental errors, penalties, and turnovers are the reason the Vikings are not sitting here at 2-0.