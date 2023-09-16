Minnesota Vikings should still be optimistic despite 0-2 start
On Thursday night the Minnesota Vikings traveled to Philadelphia to take on the reigning NFC champion Eagles. Many expected the Eagles to walk all over the Vikings and come out with a comfortable win, the game was anything but that
Apart from two big plays to receiver DeVonta Smith on a blown coverage by the Vikings’ secondary which resulted in 120 yards, the Eagles couldn’t get anything going in the pass game. Outside of those two plays, quarterback Jalen Hurts was held to 51 yards on 21 attempts.
The first came after a brilliant defensive stand to force a three and out, Vikings punt returner Brandon Powell fumbled it following a good return that would have set the Vikings up in great field position. The second came just before the half. The Minnesota Vikings were driving down to take the lead and Justin Jefferson fumbled it into the end zone which led to a touchback. The third came on the first drive of the second half, after the backup left tackle was beaten almost instantly and the Eagles stripped Kirk Cousins putting them in the red zone.