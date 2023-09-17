Denver Broncos’ best offensive player returns to lineup in Week 2
Denver Broncos’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to make his season debut in Week 2 as the Broncos face off against the Washington Commanders. The Broncos’ offense was efficient in Week 1 in their loss to the Washington Commanders, scoring 2.6 points per drive. The kicker here was that they only had six offensive drives, which was their lowest amount of drives in a game in over 20 years.
That would surely begin negotiations between the two sides on a contract extension, and if you look at Sean Payton’s previous head coaching history, you’ll see that he’s always had a stellar go-to receiver in the offense, and I think Jerry Jeudy is going to be that guy.