NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Denver Broncos’ best offensive player returns to lineup in Week 2

By Lou Scataglia

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

Denver Broncos’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to make his season debut in Week 2 as the Broncos face off against the Washington Commanders.  The Broncos’ offense was efficient in Week 1 in their loss to the Washington Commanders, scoring 2.6 points per drive.  The kicker here was that they only had six offensive drives, which was their lowest amount of drives in a game in over 20 years.

That would surely begin negotiations between the two sides on a contract extension, and if you look at Sean Payton’s previous head coaching history, you’ll see that he’s always had a stellar go-to receiver in the offense, and I think Jerry Jeudy is going to be that guy.

Home/Denver Broncos