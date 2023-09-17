NFL Spin Zone
NFL Fantasy Football: Best lineup in Week 2 of 2023 season

By Lou Scataglia

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) /
As we enter Week 2 of fantasy football for the 2023 NFL season, is there a lineup for Sunday that stands out as the best? Enticing matchups in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season will make for some very tough decisions for your fantasy football lineup.  Well, we’ve got you covered with an ideal lineup in fantasy for this coming week.

Quarterback – Daniel Jones

Running backs – Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry

Wide receivers – Chris Godwin, Ja’Marr Chase

I love both of these matchups, and if you have either or both on your team, start them.  Chris Godwin has the pleasure of going up against a putrid Chicago Bears’ defense that allowed Jordan Love to throw for three scores and 245 yards.  Baker Mayfield had a stellar Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings and I just can’t see how he doesn’t tear up the Bears’ defense in Week 2.

Tight end – Adam Trautman

Flex – Elijah Moore

Kicker – Harrison Butker

Hopefully you were able to nab one of the best kickers in the NFL in your draft.  Butker has been money for years and I think he’ll have a strong game as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that is surely going to be high scoring.  Butker made all of his kicks in Week 1, extra points included.

Defense – Dallas Cowboys

