NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields continues to prove doubters right

By Lou Scataglia

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks to throw the ball during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks to throw the ball during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields is continuing to prove the doubters right with each performance. The Bears are now 0-2.  Gang, I don’t think Justin Fields is going to be the long-term quarterback of the Bears.  He simply is not the answer, regardless of how inconsistent the play-calling has been for Chicago.

GM Ryan Poles is going to have to figure something out for 2024, as it’s abundantly clear that 2023 is already a lost cause.  And the main culprit is Justin Fields.  Poles did seem to do a nice job at putting more talent around Fields on offense.  Honestly, on paper, it’s not a bad offensive roster, but there are some bad aspects of Justin Fields as a QB.

If you’re the Chicago Bears, what do you do at this point?  Your quarterback is a total liability and your defense cannot stop a nosebleed.  I think this is a team that is heading towards a massive firesale at the trade deadline.  Ryan Poles has a mess to clean up, and the Bears do have some cap space and draft picks to work with in 2024.

Perhaps Poles would consider pulling off a trade for Kyler Murray, who is a similar type of QB, but obviously much better than Fields.  The offensive line seems to need more work, and the defense just has no juice up front.  I am curious to see how the Chicago Bears operate in the future.

Home/Chicago Bears