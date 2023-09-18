Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields continues to prove doubters right
Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields is continuing to prove the doubters right with each performance. The Bears are now 0-2. Gang, I don’t think Justin Fields is going to be the long-term quarterback of the Bears. He simply is not the answer, regardless of how inconsistent the play-calling has been for Chicago.
GM Ryan Poles is going to have to figure something out for 2024, as it’s abundantly clear that 2023 is already a lost cause. And the main culprit is Justin Fields. Poles did seem to do a nice job at putting more talent around Fields on offense. Honestly, on paper, it’s not a bad offensive roster, but there are some bad aspects of Justin Fields as a QB.
If you’re the Chicago Bears, what do you do at this point? Your quarterback is a total liability and your defense cannot stop a nosebleed. I think this is a team that is heading towards a massive firesale at the trade deadline. Ryan Poles has a mess to clean up, and the Bears do have some cap space and draft picks to work with in 2024.
Perhaps Poles would consider pulling off a trade for Kyler Murray, who is a similar type of QB, but obviously much better than Fields. The offensive line seems to need more work, and the defense just has no juice up front. I am curious to see how the Chicago Bears operate in the future.